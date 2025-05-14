Ahead of the arrival of Mario Kart World next month, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has received a new update bumping it up to Version 3.0.4.

It includes multiple "general" fixes. Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of the official Nintendo support page:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ver. 3.0.4 (Released May 13, 2025)

General

Fixed issue where, when playing “3DS Music Park” during Time Trials and the player opened and closed the pause menu over and over, the timing of the “notes” jumping lost sync with the background music and ghost data that was registered would start not playing correctly. The timing of the “notes” jumping still loses sync with the background music when opening and closing the menu even after applying updated data, but they will jump at correct timing when the ghost data plays. Ghost data for “3DS Music Park” that was created in Ver.3.0.3. or earlier cannot be uploaded. Ghost data that has this problem occur may be deleted without prior notice from “Online Ghosts.”

Fixed issue where coins thrown by spectators disappear before they fall onto the course in “N64 Rainbow Road.”

To begin this update, you can either boot up the game or prompt it by pressing the plus or minus button on your controller and selecting software update (via the internet).