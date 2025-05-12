The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy Launch Trailer Screenshot
Image: XSEED Games

Golden Week is over, and that means it's time to check out the physical game sales charts in Japan over the past few weeks, courtesy of Famitsu (via Gematsu).

Between 21st April to 4th May, Too Kyo Studio's strategy RPG/visual novel hybrid, The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy has emerged on top, shifting 26,732 copies. Impressively, it's managed to outsell the big game on everyone's lips in the west, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which has managed to sneak in at four. That game isn't on Switch, whereas The Hundred Line is a Switch console exclusive right now.

But, despite The Hundred Line the best selling game of the period, the numbers are fairly low — and it's a similar story across the board. Over the past two weeks, Super Mario Party Jamboree managed to sell 15,014, over 11,000 fewer than The Hundred Line, and roughly around 7.5k a week. It's in line with recent weeks, and given that we're approaching the Switch 2's launch, perhaps not surprising.

Other new Switch releases include Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club: TOKIMEKI Roadmap, which sold 8,266 units, and Arc System Works' Super Technos World: River City & Technos Arcade Classics compilation, which shifted 6,672 copies. And Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition has slipped out of the top ten.

Want to know how the ten best-selling games shake out over the past few weeks? Here's the complete breakdown:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (21st Apr - 4th May) Total Unit Sales
1
 The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy

Switch

 26,732 NEW
2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Switch

 1,014

1,271,145
3

Minecraft

Switch

 12,775 3,862,466
4
 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

PS5

 9,825 NEW
5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch

9,623

 797,859
6

Monster Hunter Wilds

PS5

 9,050 6,307,712
7

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club: TOKIMEKI Roadmap

Switch

 8,266 NEW
8

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

 7.930 104,513
9

Super Technos World: River City & Technos Arcade Classics

Switch

 6,672

NEW
10

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

 PS5 6,320 255,880

Concerning console sales, the numbers are equally on the quiet side. The Switch OLED is the best seller by a mile, with the console selling 35,678, more than 20k more than the next-best, which is the Switch Lite. Combine the numbers with the OG Switch, and the trio of models have sold for a solid 56,058 over two weeks.

In comparison, the three PS5 units have just sneaked over 20k units, shifting 20,204 consoles. So numbers are still relatively tame across the board as we approach the release of a new console, but remember — it was also Golden Week last week.

Here are those hardware sales for period of 21st April to 4th May:

Position Console
 Unit Sales (21st Apr - 4th May)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch OLED 35,678
 8,992,363
2

Switch Lite

 14,406

6,547,127
3

PlayStation 5

 12,261
 5,653,526
4
 Switch 5,974
 20,097,367
5

PlayStation 5 Pro

5,925

 203,341
6

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 2,018
 967,997
7

Xbox Series S

 2,414
 336,349
8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

 59
 20,235
9

Xbox Series X

 57

319,785
10

PlayStation 4

 50
 7,929,494

What do you make of these Golden Week (well, two weeks) sales? Let us know down below.

