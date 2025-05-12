Golden Week is over, and that means it's time to check out the physical game sales charts in Japan over the past few weeks, courtesy of Famitsu (via Gematsu).

Between 21st April to 4th May, Too Kyo Studio's strategy RPG/visual novel hybrid, The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy has emerged on top, shifting 26,732 copies. Impressively, it's managed to outsell the big game on everyone's lips in the west, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which has managed to sneak in at four. That game isn't on Switch, whereas The Hundred Line is a Switch console exclusive right now.

But, despite The Hundred Line the best selling game of the period, the numbers are fairly low — and it's a similar story across the board. Over the past two weeks, Super Mario Party Jamboree managed to sell 15,014, over 11,000 fewer than The Hundred Line, and roughly around 7.5k a week. It's in line with recent weeks, and given that we're approaching the Switch 2's launch, perhaps not surprising.

Other new Switch releases include Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club: TOKIMEKI Roadmap, which sold 8,266 units, and Arc System Works' Super Technos World: River City & Technos Arcade Classics compilation, which shifted 6,672 copies. And Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition has slipped out of the top ten.

Want to know how the ten best-selling games shake out over the past few weeks? Here's the complete breakdown: