Sad no date, but if wishlistable on platforms why not.

I have held off on the PS1 versions on PS3/Vita going well might as well wait for these then. If they are more worth it I might as well and skip these.

Still the PS1 versions on Switch would be nice. Never played the games but have looked into each version of the games before through research.

No widescreen for Gex 1 is interesting why? They don't want to stretch it? Or unable to of how it'd presents it's 2D form then 3D ones. If fans can mod old games with widescreen well why not here? What's so different about this one? 3DO version? PS1 version? Saturn?

The engine better be good though to handle them.

I'll go digital with this anyway, no interest in some limited physical copies at all.

Glover one time, Gex the other, can't wait. 4 games to play of old platforming goodness regardless of how aged. I'm still interested.