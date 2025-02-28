Back when games starring anthropomorphic creatures were all the rage, there was a gecko named Gex who had an entire trilogy. In case you somehow missed it, this same trilogy is set to make a return on modern platforms this year.
A new trailer has been released and it confirms this new collection - powered by Limited Run's Carbon Engine - will be releasing for multiple systems including the Nintendo Switch in Summer 2025. Once again, this package includes the original 2D platformer GEX (1995), and the two 3D sequels: GEX: Enter the Gecko (1998) and GEX 3: Deep Cover Gecko (1999).
"Things are about to get weirder than the 4th of July at Rick James' place! Everyone's favorite tail-whipping, channel-surfing gecko is back in a collection that features all of his best-selling adventures!"
In addition to this, the trilogy will come with various extras and numerous improvements including the ability to "rewind and save anywhere" to keep Gex's adventure flowing. You can find out a little bit more about Gex's upcoming trilogy in our previous stories here on Nintendo Life: