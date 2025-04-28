FromSoftware has announced that it has now shipped over 30 million copies of the hit action-RPG Elden Ring, making it one of the most successful video games of all time after just three years on the market.

Originally launched on 25th February 2022, the game took the now-classic 'souls' formula made famous in titles like Demon's Souls, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne, and blended it with open-world mechanics that resulted in an experience like no other. It received critical acclaim across the board and, well, the rest is history.

Nintendo fans can look forward to their own trip across the Lands Between when Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition launches on the Switch 2 later this year. It was the first third-party title announced for the upcoming console during the recent Nintendo Direct in April.

"The action RPG "ELDEN RING" has shipped over 30 million copies worldwide. Thank you to everyone who has played the game."

In addition to Elden Ring, FromSoftware is also developing a Switch 2 exclusive in the form of The Duskbloods. Little is known about the project so far, but it will focus primarily on multiplayer content with PvP and PvE gameplay, with up to eight players supported. It'll be self-published in Japan while Nintendo is handling publishing duties internationally in 2026.

No specific release date has been announced for Elden Ring on Switch 2 yet, but we'll be keeping a very close eye on developments over the coming weeks and months.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 810k

Will you be checking out Elden Ring when it launches on the Switch 2? Have you played it before? Let us know.