FromSoftware has announced that it has now shipped over 30 million copies of the hit action-RPG Elden Ring, making it one of the most successful video games of all time after just three years on the market.
Originally launched on 25th February 2022, the game took the now-classic 'souls' formula made famous in titles like Demon's Souls, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne, and blended it with open-world mechanics that resulted in an experience like no other. It received critical acclaim across the board and, well, the rest is history.
Nintendo fans can look forward to their own trip across the Lands Between when Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition launches on the Switch 2 later this year. It was the first third-party title announced for the upcoming console during the recent Nintendo Direct in April.
"The action RPG "ELDEN RING" has shipped over 30 million copies worldwide. Thank you to everyone who has played the game."
In addition to Elden Ring, FromSoftware is also developing a Switch 2 exclusive in the form of The Duskbloods. Little is known about the project so far, but it will focus primarily on multiplayer content with PvP and PvE gameplay, with up to eight players supported. It'll be self-published in Japan while Nintendo is handling publishing duties internationally in 2026.
No specific release date has been announced for Elden Ring on Switch 2 yet, but we'll be keeping a very close eye on developments over the coming weeks and months.
Will you be checking out Elden Ring when it launches on the Switch 2? Have you played it before? Let us know.
[source x.com]
Comments 24
We gotta pump those numbers up boys!
Put it all on the physical cart!!!!
No keys please!!
I might actually get Elden Ring on the Switch, it will be my first Fromsoft game but I hear they're really good.
One of the best games I’ve ever played, I got completely lost in it. Like a sadistic, 1000x harder breath of the wild. The combat and customization is deeper but you can’t climb and exploration isnt quite as seamless
Switch Deux will be my first chance to try this game. If only it could be a proper physical release, I'd be overjoyed!
I bought Dark Souls on Switch due to the high review score pedigree of that game and the series as a whole...and, yet, despite being generally a fan of western RPGs, I absolutely hated it. It's literally the only game I own on the system that I 100% regret purchasing. Should I even bother with Elden Ring, or is it different enough that I might like it?
My PC is not good enough to run this game and I don't have other consoles so I'm excited to finally try it out when it comes out on Switch 2
I won't say this game ruined TotK for me but it kinda made me a little more critical than I might have otherwise been to put it lightly. If you haven't treated yourself yet you have no idea what you're in for.
Love to hear it and looking forward to seeing how much more it will sell now that it's coming to Switch 2, too (other than of course finally giving it a try myself when I can)!
Will wait to see how it makes the jump. Dark Souls Remastered kinda changed how I view video games, I thought it was REALLY good. Never one to spend much time on difficult games but took me forever to beat that dual boss (one a lion? One a big fat monster). I’ve never screamed joy so loud over beating a boss before. Great gaming moment for me.
Elden Ring is game j wanted most since I don’t have any PlayStation. AstroBot would be my second want.
Extremely excited to finally play it on Switch 2!
@Andy_Witmyer It's very similar. If I may give some advice: the thing about Souls games is that you have to ignore those people saying that they are brutally hard because that gets into your mind. They aren't unfairly challenging like many old games, not even close. I hate those kind of games. Once they actually click, they are pretty fair. Learn to procede in a careful way, try to attract one enemy at a time, to raise shield and dodge, how armor weight influences movement and to consider your stamina. It really is just a matter of developing a bit of patience and not trying to kill everything you see or try to advance in places in which you will get overwhelmed. They are cryptic in some things, so don't feel shame in checking videos and the wiki.
Also, don't play online until you are familiarized with the game.
Dark Souls 1 and Demon's souls (PS3) are the most approachable in the series in my opinion. The others feels harder, with Elden Ring being the harderst in my opinion.
Definitely gotta try this. Hopefully there's a chance of getting bloodborne and maybe all three dark souls games on switch 2.
Huh that is a lot.
I was interested in the comparison:
Not sure if comparing makes a lot of sense, never played ER, it might not at all be a game for Zelda fans.
Absolutely well-deserved. Such a fantastic game.
Crazy numbers. I have zero interest in this game or any other souls like games. They just aren't for me. Glad to see others enjoying them
@Truegamer79 Bloodborne is amazing, definitely my fav in the series, at least out of the one's I've played. I dig the lovecraftian horror theme, and the combat just clicks with me moreso than the other games. I do hope it comes to switch 2, just so more people can experience it.
I gave it a whirl on the PlayStation a while back, and man, I don't have the patience to not suck. Not really my jam but I guess a lot of people are super into it.
One of the few 3rd party games I'm gonna double dip on.
Even jumped the gun selling off my cleared PS4 version early because I'm pretty certain I'm never gonna see a need to load it back up if the Switch 2 version is even a halfway decent port. (But please make it available all on cart...)
Happy for them, congratulations!
And curious to play the game myself when it comes to Switch 2.
Now with impressive sales like this, no excuses to throw a game key card at us when it releases.... wouldn't that be the exact definition of greed.
I've always been curious about this game but never got around to buying it, and I didn't want to watch any Let's Plays because of spoilers. I just might get it this time around because of the Switch 2. I do hope it's not a key card, or else I'll buy it digitally.
@ROOCIS playing dark souls now to see if I like the genre, short answer I do its amazing.
Well... a lowly Tarnished playing as a lord. I command thee
One of the best games EVER created!
