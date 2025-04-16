Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 808k

The Switch 2 will replace the Switch's physical rail system with a magnetic connection where the Joy-Con 2 "snap" into place.

Nintendo has already stated how it wanted this new design to attach the controllers "firmly" to avoid any "wobble" - so just how strong are these magnets? The folks at IGN recently put it to the test and as you can see in the video below, they seem to be pretty strong:

Of course, these demo units are all brand new, so it will be interesting to see how systems hold up after some wear and tear. As previously shown by Nintendo, to detach the Joy-Con 2 from the main panel, there's a release button on the back of the controller you need to lightly press.

Nintendo: "Detach a controller easily by pressing the release button on the back"

In some other Switch 2 news, Nintendo has revealed its new controllers won't use Hall Effect Sticks or analogue triggers.