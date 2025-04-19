Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 809k

The Nintendo Today! mobile app has been sharing additional footage of the GameCube games on the way to the Switch 2's online expansion pack at launch, and the latest video is a look at SoulCalibur II.

This Namco fighter originally made its debut on consoles in 2003, with each version featuring guest characters. PlayStation 2 got Heihachi Mishima from Tekken, Xbox got Spawn, and GameCube as you might recall got Link from The Legend of Zelda. You can see him in action in the footage above (thanks, Universo Nintendo).

If you want to see additional footage of this game running on Switch 2, you can check out the original trailer and also Nintendo's Treehouse segment on the GameCube library. As already mentioned, these Switch 2 online GameCube launch titles will eventually be joined by various other games like Super Mario Sunshine, Pokémon Colosseum, and Super Mario Strikers.

Nintendo has also announced it will be releasing a wireless GameCube controller alongside the launch of this new app, which can be ordered directly from the My Nintendo Store. If you want to find out more about the new GameCube Expansion Pack tier, check out our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.