The GameCube library will be joining the Switch 2's online 'Expansion Pack' tier this June and one of three launch titles for this particular collection is Link's cel-shaded adventure The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

Nintendo's new app 'Nintendo Today!' has been sharing some additional footage of this title in action on the Switch 2 and earlier this week it featured more gameplay footage. This includes Link using all his gear to overcome various obstacles and you can even see him conduction some music.





View this content in the Nintendo Today! app: pic.twitter.com/UZkdV93JUX 📰 [Nintendo GameCube™ – Nintendo Classics] The Legend of Zelda™: The Wind Waker Gameplay Video (Items)View this content in the Nintendo Today! app: https://t.co/u2e9OUXkQ4 April 22, 2025

This follows a bit of gameplay for the same title showcasing Link interacting with various locals and even some story footage. Nintendo Treehouse also shared some gameplay, which you can check out in our previous coverage.

If you want to play this game on the Switch Online service when it arrives in June, once again it's exclusive to Switch 2's 'Expansion Pack' tier. Joining it on release is Soul Calibur II and F-Zero GX.