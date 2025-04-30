After years of being stranded on the GameCube, F-Zero GX is finally seeing the light of day via a new batch of GameCube games for Nintendo Switch Online on the Switch 2.

Now, Nintendo has shared some additional footage of the upcoming release via the Nintendo Today! app, which has been kindly shared online by TodayNews. In it, we get a good glimpse at the game's Story Mode, featuring various clips of cutscenes along with some juicy gameplay.

If you want a more in-depth look, Nintendo Treehouse shared some direct footage from the game ahead of its upcoming launch on 5th June 2025.

F-Zero GX will be joining The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and SoulCalibur II as launch games for the GameCube NSO app on Switch 2. The service will commence on the day of the console launch with more games scheduled to arrive at a later date.