Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is out next month and we've now got a closer look at two games in this collection.

The first video spotlights the 3D fighters Project Justice and Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein. As you can see in the trailer, there'll be a total of eight games on offer in this entire collection. Here's the official description for both of these games:

Project Justice

An intense story unfolds on the high school campus of this 3D fighter. This sequel to Rival Schools ensures justice is served with its 3-on-3 team battles! Devastate opponents with a cooperative Party-Up technique powered by your faith in your friends!

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

3D fighter Star Gladiator returns for a thrilling, out-of-this-world sequel! Battle as a galactic hero wielding a sword powered by plasma. Use character-specific Plasma Fields to briefly overwhelm your opponents, or unleash a Plasma Strike that devastates with a dazzling display. The enthralling story that unfolds in the cutscenes is not to be missed!

This collection will also come loaded with a training mode and museum mode - featuring original materials and game soundtracks. Rollback netcode has also been confirmed for all titles and pre-orders are now live.

Once again, this title will be bringing the fight to the OG Switch next month on 16th May 2025. Here's the full game line up, in case you haven't already seen it: