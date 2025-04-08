Nintendo looks to be continuing its trend of not revealing the developers behind key first-party IP releases for the Switch 2 generation.

IGN asked who was the development team on Donkey Kong Bananza for Switch 2 and Nintendo of America's Vice President of Product and Player Experience Bill Trinen responded with "you'll have to stay tuned".

In other words, we probably won't get an official confirmation about who the developer is until the actual release. VGC mentioned how it asked the same question at the Switch 2 press event last week and was also told to "check the credits" when the game launches this July. We also asked but got a 'no comment' response from Nintendo's Nate Bihldorff.

Fortunately, it doesn't end there - with fans and media outlets already acknowledging how Donkey Kong Banaza looks to have the same "DNA" as "Super Mario Odyssey and Mr. Yoshiaki Koizumi's team" (EPD Tokyo). Here's what we had to say in our own hands on about this:

"In reality, Donkey Kong Bananza feels like it takes many cues from Super Mario Odyssey, from the interactivity with the environments and NPCs all the way down to the movement. Donkey Kong is so nimble and fluid that he might put his one-time rival and Cappy to shame. In addition to rock boarding, DK can roll at incredibly high speeds, tumbling through enemies and terrain like they're feathers. And he can even slide up half-pipes while balled up."

This was reportedly backed up with information shared at the Nintendo Switch 2 experience in Paris last week, with one attendee claiming the staff there said this new release was made by "the team behind Odyssey".

Again though, nothing has been officially confirmed yet - so we can't say for sure. What we do seemingly know is Nintendo doesn't want to share this information right now.

The last Donkey Kong game internally was Jungle Beat (led by Koizumi) and more recently NST worked on the Mario vs. Donkey Kong games. A rumour dating back to 2021 also suggested the next Donkey Kong would be developed by the team at Super Mario Odyssey.