The mouse is out of the bag — Disney Illusion Island will no longer be a Switch exclusive; but the game is getting a free update on the same day it lands on other consoles, 30th May 2025.

And that free update brings everyone's favourite money making uncle Scrooge McDuck to the game (thanks, Gematsu). We don't know much about the aptly-named C.A.S.H. update yet, but according to the trailer shared by retailer GameStop, you'll be going on a "cave adventuring scavenger hunt".

If you haven't tried Disney Illusion Island, it's a 2D side-scrolling platformer with lovely hand drawn visuals. You can play as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, or Goofy, and either play alone or with up to three friends.

It's a little bit like a Metroidvania with abilities and collectibles to pick up, but with an adorable Disney twist. We were huge fans of it back in 2023, and Scrooge McDuck will have us coming back for more. Woo-oo~

