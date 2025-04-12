We're slowly finding out more about how certain games will perform on the Switch 2 and now there's a new piece of information doing the rounds about the frame rate in Mario Kart World.

This new open-world entry in the series is reportedly set to offer a 120fps mode, according to Engadget's senior writer Sam Rutherford. Here's exactly what the outlet had to say:

"I also need to call out that Mario Kart World has a 120 fps mode and it's damn good. Racing has never looked this smooth on any Nintendo console and this game might be the best first-party showcase of the Switch 2's upgraded display and performance."

Digital Foundry has also acknowledged Engadget's story in its latest video but notes how it doesn't have any capture of this at the moment.

Outside of this supposed mode, it's believed Mario Kart World has a "60fps refresh", with this same frame rate "evident, at least for two-player split-screen play". It's also noted how the GameChat camera feed runs at "roughly 8fps" (via Eurogamer).

No details about the game's resolution at 120fps have been revealed. And if you're wondering, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Switch was 1080p docked at 60fps depending on the mode.