OVER REQUIEMZ
Image: Idea Factory

It really feels like game sales are crawling towards the 5th June Switch 2 release date at the moment, but Famitsu has given us an updated look at the Japanese charts, and despite sluggish numbers all around, there are a couple of newbies this week.

The Japanese visual novel OVER REQUIEMZ has walked away with the win in its debut week, selling an impressive 7,286 copies to even out-muscle the powerhouse of Super Mario Party Jamboree. Hello Kitty Island Adventure has also popped up this week, with its new 'Deluxe Edition' physical release shifting 3,838 copies and cementing it in seventh place.

Elsewhere, it's business as usual. Monster Hunter Wilds is the only non-Switch title to land a spot in the top 10, and Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is still hanging on to a chart position after slipping to eighth.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (14th - 20th Apr) Total Unit Sales
1

OVER REQUIEMZ

Switch

 7,286 NEW
2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Switch

 6,261

1,271,145
3

Minecraft

Switch

 5,074 3,862,466
4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

 4,642 8,111,305
5

Monster Hunter Wilds

PS5

 4,313 797,859
6

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch

 4,138 6,307,712
7

Hello Kitty Island Adventures Deluxe Edition

Switch

 3,838 NEW
8

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

Switch

3,084

 104,513
9

Nintendo Switch Sports

Switch

 2,664

1,575,692
10

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

 Switch 2,545 255,880

If you check out the Japanese charts every week, the hardware numbers will come as no surprise. In fact, the order has remained exactly the same as we last saw it. The three Switch SKUs continue to hold a commanding lead with a combined 25,408 sales, while the PS5 units follow behind on a 7,497 total.

It'll be interesting to see where the original Switch sits once June rolls around, huh?

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:

Position Console Unit Sales (14th - 20th Apr) Total Unit Sales
1 Switch OLED 15,211 8,956,685
2 Switch Lite

7,970

 6,532,721
3 PlayStation 5 4,302 5,641,265
4

Switch

 2,227 20,091,393

5

PlayStation 5 Pro

2,101

 197,416

6

 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 1,094 965,979

7

Xbox Series S

 52 333,935

8

 Xbox Series X Digital Edition 27 20,176

9

 Xbox Series X

22

 319,728

10

 PlayStation 4

19

 7,929,444

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.

