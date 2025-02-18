Nintendo has announced that its Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers saving service will not extend to Switch 2 exclusives (thanks, VGC).

The vouchers initially cropped up in 2019 as a way to make a small saving on first-party Switch titles. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can buy a voucher for £84/$100 and use it to redeem two Switch big hitters (Breath of the Wild, Paper Mario, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet etc.) that would normally come in at a higher combined price.

Sure, it might not have been the most drastic savings scheme out there, but with the rarity that Nintendo's first-party offerings hit the bargain bin, it was a welcome reduction — particularly back in the days of stacked Switch release schedules.

We'd imagine that such a lineup is right around the corner with the release of Switch 2, but a new note on the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers website has announced that the scheme will not be available for the upcoming console's exclusives:

Please note that Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers cannot be redeemed for Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games.

It's rather to the point, but the message is loud and clear. The service will continue to offer savings on 'Switch 1' titles, including newbies like Donkey Kong Country Returns HD and the upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, but 'Mario Kart 9' will be off the voucher menu.

Of course, we're assuming MK9 (not that one) will be a Switch 2 exclusive there. The above message's "exclusive" specification makes us think that select cross-platform titles (should they exist) will still be available in the offer — remember, Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond are both still billed as 'Switch 1' games for the time being — with anything unplayable on the OG console being excluded.

Through the magic of backwards compatibility, we'll still be able to play all of the games currently included in the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers scheme on Switch 2, but don't expect to be picking up too many newbies at a discount over the next year or two.