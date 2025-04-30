Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 810k

Playtonic Friends has shared the release date for Castle Pixel's adorable-looking Western-set farm sim, Cattle Country.

Galloping onto Switch on 27th May, you'll be able to tend to the land, mind the ranch, and venture the frontier in lovely pixel art glory. Not only that, curious cowboys can download a free demo from the Switch eShop right now.

Blending the charm of farm sims like Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley with the Wild West vibes of Red Dead Redemption (that comparison sounds ludicrous, we know, bear with us), you join a small community of settlers to help build a new home, raise some cattle, and grow some crops.

All of your typical farm sim tropes are here, but with a twist; for one, animals can be reared in the wild — or even hunted. Do you really want to kill the adorable bunnies out there, though? And you can dive down the mines and hunt for treasure.

But here's where Red Dead, or really any cowboy media, comes in; bandits. You'll need to protect Cattle Country from some ne'er-do-wells with a good old fashioned quick-draw.

With 18 romanceable characters and tons of fun Cowboy-themed quests, we're looking forward to seeing just how much Cattle Country can stand out from the pack. And hey, that demo is a good way to find out.

Are you looking forward to Cattle Country? Let us know in the comments.