Nintendo has officially announced the Switch 2, bringing an end to literal years of rumours and speculation. Naturally, the games are the true star of the show, but the hardware itself is a slight to behold. Nintendo has unveiled the console, an accompanying Pro Controller, a camera, and more.

Here, you can take a peek at the Switch 2 and its accessories in all their glory. when it launches on 5th June 2025.