enter the gungeon 2 teaser
Image: Dodge Roll

Enter the Gungeon is one of our favourite indie games of the past few years, and so we are popping off with excitement at the news that Enter the Gungeon 2 not only exists, but it's launching on Nintendo Switch 2!

As part of the latest Nintendo Direct, we got a brand new reveal trailer for the latest from Dodge Roll Games, which you can check out below, and lo-and-behold they've really went with a big old switch on the art style.

Enter The Gungeon's pixel looks and viewpoint, it seems, have been replaced by a new 3D art style. We don't have much in the way of details just yet, obviously, but this is another one we're gonna be putting on our must-play pile as soon as it drops!

