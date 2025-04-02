Enter the Gungeon is one of our favourite indie games of the past few years, and so we are popping off with excitement at the news that Enter the Gungeon 2 not only exists, but it's launching on Nintendo Switch 2!

As part of the latest Nintendo Direct, we got a brand new reveal trailer for the latest from Dodge Roll Games, which you can check out below, and lo-and-behold they've really went with a big old switch on the art style.

Enter The Gungeon's pixel looks and viewpoint, it seems, have been replaced by a new 3D art style. We don't have much in the way of details just yet, obviously, but this is another one we're gonna be putting on our must-play pile as soon as it drops!

Looking forward to Enter the Gungeon 2? Let us know in the comments!!