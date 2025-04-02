A brand new game from Nintendo, this one. Drag x Drive looks very like Rocket League in its gameplay, and sees a setup with integration for the Switch 2's camera, Game Chat and, judging by the trailer, it uses the all-new Switch 2 Mouse for controls.
We also spotted some motion-controlled celebrations in here, and with fast-paced arcade action looking guaranteed, we're feeling good about Drag x Drive. Releases Summer 2025!
More details as they come in...
Comments 12
Could it be?
The ARMS killer?
@N00BiSH absolutely not.
Rolling around at the speed of sound!
@N00BiSH Yeah, this is like the kooky game they always do, which I am usually up for. It actually looks pretty cool!
This didn't appeal to me, but I like how they incorporated the mouse controls. That's pretty cool!
Gotta say, some of the comments in the live chat were utterly shameful when this showed (the usual Nintendo gone woke/DEI nonsense that unfortunately seems to pervade the air like a bad fart these days). I thought it looked bloody great, and I have a good friend who plays wheelchair basketball who will probably be absolutely stoked to see her favourite sport represented in videogame form.
And they say Nintendo doesn't do anything new and keeps doing same old same old
Looks cool but I fear someone will take this game the wrong way.
@Ryu_Niiyama they'll just have to roll with the punches.
I made the mistake of checking live chat during this announcement and the AI summary (yuk) said "Viewers are joking about a new game called 'Wheelchair Rocket League'" and something like "concerned about woke ideology"
@mandlecreed That's what i was thinking. It's so cool that they get represented in a video game. Plus we get a new ip from Nintendo! Looks fun with new controls for some quick online matches.
This looks fun, hope you can customise the characters a bit because they looked a little bland but other then that I'm down for it!
