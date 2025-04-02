A brand new game from Nintendo, this one. Drag x Drive looks very like Rocket League in its gameplay, and sees a setup with integration for the Switch 2's camera, Game Chat and, judging by the trailer, it uses the all-new Switch 2 Mouse for controls.

We also spotted some motion-controlled celebrations in here, and with fast-paced arcade action looking guaranteed, we're feeling good about Drag x Drive. Releases Summer 2025!

More details as they come in...