Duck Detective: The Secret Salami passed a lot of people by when it arrived on Switch last year, which is a shame, because this daft detective game about a case-cracking duck solving office drama was absolutely cracking quacking.

Fortunately, if you did miss out, there's another case right around the corner as developer Happy Broccoli Games has today announced that a spooky sequel, Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping, will waddle onto Switch on 22nd May.

Much like its predecessor, Ghost of Glamping sees the famed Duck Detective Eugene McQuacklin (yes, really) put aside his divorcee hangups and bread addiction (again, really) to solve a melodramatic, murder-free mystery.

If it sounds silly, that's because it is. The Duck Detective sequel will once again be a relatively bite-sized affair (two to three hours), featuring full voice acting and fill-in-the-blank deductions. Expect comedy, expect more duck puns than you ever thought possible, expect a dedicated 'Quack' button (for the final time, yes really).

You can find a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots below:

- A 2-3 hour long cozy mystery game!

- A stand-alone sequel to the acclaimed ‘Duck Detective: The Secret Salami!

- Interview suspects, fill in the blanks and crack the case!

- Fully voice-acted cast of suspiciously secretive characters!

- Dive into a murky pond of delinquency and dredge up the truth!

- Throw bread to the fine beak of lady justice!

All of this will be coming our way in a matter of weeks — talk about seeing Switch 1 out in style, eh?

Did you check out the first Duck Detective? Will you be picking up this sequel? Waddle down to the comments and let us know.