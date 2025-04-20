CD Projekt RED has confirmed to Digital Foundry that the Switch 2 launch title, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, will make use of DLSS, Nvidia's AI-powered upscaling system.

"We're using a version of DLSS available for Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, powered by Nvidia's Tensor cores," a CD Projekt RED representative told Digital Foundry. "The game utilises DLSS in all four modes: in handheld and docked, and the performance and quality variations of each."

DLSS has already been confirmed for Switch 2, but Cyberpunk 2077 is the first title known to make use of it.

DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is an AI upscaling technology that was formally exclusive to Nvidia's GeForce RTX graphics cards. AI is used to improve performance in real time by creating additional frames and boosting image quality. It is seen as an important part of the Switch 2's arsenal, as it should allow the hybrid console to keep pace with modern-day, cross-platform AAA titles.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 809k

"CD Projekt RED also confirmed that the current target for the Switch 2 version of the game is to offer different graphics modes - a quality and performance toggle for the handheld and docked versions," adds Digital Foundry's Richard Leadbetter.

"When connected to a TV, there's the choice of a 30fps quality mode and a 40fps performance mode. The latter would presumably operate only with the TV in 120Hz mode - a new frame for every three display refreshes, up against the 30fps quality mode which delivers a new frame for every other refresh. With consistent performance, both should look smooth, with the 40fps mode sitting between 30fps and 60fps in terms of fluidity. Both modes are using 1080p as the output resolution with dynamic resolution scaling in effect in combination with DLSS."

When playing in handheld, "quality" mode outputs a 1080p image with DLSS and dynamic resolution scaling, again aiming for 30fps, while "Performance" mode drops the resolution to 720p, with handheld's screen running in 120Hz mode and 40fps being the target frame rate.