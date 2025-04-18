The Nintendo Music app is being updated on a weekly basis and it looks like we might have got a teaser of what's on the way.

According to a new advert (via Wario64), it looks like Fire Emblem Engage's soundtrack will soon be added to this Switch Online music library. Here's what it says:

"You can now enjoy some video game music from the following soundtracks: F-Zero, Luigi's Mansion, The Legend of Zelda (Famicom Disk System), and Fire Emblem Engage. Plus set a sunny mood with a spring playlist."

The Legend of Zelda (Famicom Disk System) soundtrack was added to the library earlier this week alongside the NES album.