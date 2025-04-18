Fire Emblem
Image: Nintendo

The Nintendo Music app is being updated on a weekly basis and it looks like we might have got a teaser of what's on the way.

According to a new advert (via Wario64), it looks like Fire Emblem Engage's soundtrack will soon be added to this Switch Online music library. Here's what it says:

"You can now enjoy some video game music from the following soundtracks: F-Zero, Luigi's Mansion, The Legend of Zelda (Famicom Disk System), and Fire Emblem Engage. Plus set a sunny mood with a spring playlist."

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube808k
Watch on YouTube

The Legend of Zelda (Famicom Disk System) soundtrack was added to the library earlier this week alongside the NES album.

If we hear any updates, we'll let you know.

[source x.com, via gonintendo.com]