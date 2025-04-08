Analyst firm DFC Intelligence has lowered its forecast for Switch 2 sales amidst the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the widespread tariffs from The Trump Administration.

As highlighted by VGC, DFC had previously stated that Switch 2 sales would reach a staggering 17 million by the end of 2025, but this has now been revised down to 15 million. Granted, this is still a remarkable number, and DFC still believes the Switch 2 will be the fastest-selling console of all time.

However, it states that if Nintendo increases the price of the system in the US as a result of the tariffs, as many fear might be the inevitable eventuality, many prospective customers will want to hold back until things settle down:

“With tariffs and uncertain pricing Nintendo may choose to scale back its manufacturing. If prices increase substantially due to tariffs, a significant portion of prospective buyers are likely to hold back on a purchase until prices come down. This situation is changing and will be closely monitored as DFC regularly updates its forecast throughout the year.”

Nintendo has recently delayed pre-orders for the Switch 2 in the US as it works to "assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions". While the release date of 5th June 2025 remains unchanged, we can't currently rule out the possibility of a price increase.

Meanwhile, pre-orders have similarly been delayed in Canada, though Nintendo says that this is simply so it can "align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the U.S".