The onslaught of new releases on other platforms continues to dominate the UK physical game charts this week, as yet another PS5 and Xbox Series game clinches the top spot.

WWE 2K25 slams into first place, knocking last week's number one Split Fiction comfortably down to fourth. We don't think Hazelight will mind too much, though, given that the game has already sold well over 2 million copies. We'll ask again: Switch 2 when?

Anyway, EA Sports FC 25 returns to the top ten this week, jumping from 11th to 3rd. Sales are an even split between PS5 and Switch, with 37% of all copies sold on each platform. The remaining split goes to PS4 (20%) and Xbox Series (6%).

That's the only Switch game in the top five, too, as Astro Bot — 2024's Game of the Year winner — pips Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to the number five spot. Minecraft, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Nintendo Switch Sports keep bringing in the numbers, with Super Mario Bros. Wonder continuing to creep up, likely thanks to those MAR10 deals.

Otherwise, MySims Cozy Bundle returns to the charts in 16th, while Suikoden I & II HD Remaster slips from 4th to 30th. The Switch version of the latter is the best-selling physical version in the UK, however, with 56% of sales attributed to the Nintendo release compared to 39% on PS% and 6% on Xbox.

That's enough waffle from us, though — here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 WWE 2K25



2 2

Monster Hunter Wilds



11 3

EA Sports FC 25

PS5 37%, Switch 37%, PS4 20%, Xbox Series 6% 1 4

Split Fiction

19 5 Astro Bot

5 6

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



6 7

Minecraft



10 8

Super Mario Party Jamboree



8 9

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

14 10

Nintendo Switch Sports

15 11

Super Mario Bros. Wonder



13 12

Animal Crossing: New Horizons



12 13

Grand Theft Auto V

27 14

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Switch 48%, PS5 37%, PS4 10%, Xbox Series 5% 12 15

Hogwarts Legacy Switch 46%, PS5 26%, PS4 11%, Xbox Series 8% - 16

MySims Cozy Bundle



7 17

PGA Tour 2K25



17 18

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

20 19

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD



22 20

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

24 21

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition



- 22

Just Dance 2025 Edition

Switch 98%, PS5 2% 25 23

Red Dead Redemption

PS4 68%, Switch 32% 26 24

Pokémon Violet



29 25

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

PS5 68%, Switch 24%, Xbox Series 4%, PS4 3% 35 26

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

23 27

Super Mario Odyssey



- 28

Evercade Broken Sword Double Pack



25 29

Pokémon Scarlet

4 30

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune & Dunan Unification Wars

Switch 56%, PS5 39%, Xbox Series 6% 32 31

LEGO Marvel Collection



30 32

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

21 33

NBA 2K25 PS5 61%, Switch 17%, Xbox Series 13%, PS4 9% 40 34

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury



- 35

Sonic Superstars Switch 66%, PS5 14%, Xbox Series 13%, PS4 7% 37 36

Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!



39 37

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9 38

Two Point Museum



38 39

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

- 40

WWE 2K24





Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.