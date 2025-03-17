WWE 2K25 Monster Hunter Wilds and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Image: Nintendo Life

The onslaught of new releases on other platforms continues to dominate the UK physical game charts this week, as yet another PS5 and Xbox Series game clinches the top spot.

WWE 2K25 slams into first place, knocking last week's number one Split Fiction comfortably down to fourth. We don't think Hazelight will mind too much, though, given that the game has already sold well over 2 million copies. We'll ask again: Switch 2 when?

Anyway, EA Sports FC 25 returns to the top ten this week, jumping from 11th to 3rd. Sales are an even split between PS5 and Switch, with 37% of all copies sold on each platform. The remaining split goes to PS4 (20%) and Xbox Series (6%).

That's the only Switch game in the top five, too, as Astro Bot — 2024's Game of the Year winner — pips Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to the number five spot. Minecraft, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Nintendo Switch Sports keep bringing in the numbers, with Super Mario Bros. Wonder continuing to creep up, likely thanks to those MAR10 deals.

Otherwise, MySims Cozy Bundle returns to the charts in 16th, while Suikoden I & II HD Remaster slips from 4th to 30th. The Switch version of the latter is the best-selling physical version in the UK, however, with 56% of sales attributed to the Nintendo release compared to 39% on PS% and 6% on Xbox.

That's enough waffle from us, though — here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

 1 WWE 2K25

2

 2
 Monster Hunter Wilds

11

 3
 EA Sports FC 25
 PS5 37%, Switch 37%, PS4 20%, Xbox Series 6%

1

 4
 Split Fiction

19

5

 Astro Bot

5

 6
 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6

 7
 Minecraft

10

 8
 Super Mario Party Jamboree

8

 9

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

14

 10
 Nintendo Switch Sports

15

 11
 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

13

 12
 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

12

 13
 Grand Theft Auto V

27

 14
 Sonic X Shadow Generations
 Switch 48%, PS5 37%, PS4 10%, Xbox Series 5%

12

 15

Hogwarts Legacy

 Switch 46%, PS5 26%, PS4 11%, Xbox Series 8%

-

 16
 MySims Cozy Bundle

7

 17
 PGA Tour 2K25

17

 18
 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

20

 19
 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

22

 20
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

24

 21
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

-

 22
 Just Dance 2025 Edition
 Switch 98%, PS5 2%

25

 23
 Red Dead Redemption
 PS4 68%, Switch 32%

26

 24
 Pokémon Violet

29

 25
 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

PS5 68%, Switch 24%, Xbox Series 4%, PS4 3%

35

 26
 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

23

 27
 Super Mario Odyssey

-

 28
 Evercade Broken Sword Double Pack

25

 29
 Pokémon Scarlet

4

 30
 Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune & Dunan Unification Wars
 Switch 56%, PS5 39%, Xbox Series 6%

32

 31
 LEGO Marvel Collection

30

 32
 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

21

 33

NBA 2K25

 PS5 61%, Switch 17%, Xbox Series 13%, PS4 9%

40

 34
 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

-

 35
 Sonic Superstars Switch 66%, PS5 14%, Xbox Series 13%, PS4 7%

37

 36
 Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!

39

 37

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9

 38
 Two Point Museum

38

 39
 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

-

 40
 WWE 2K24

[Compiled by GfK]

