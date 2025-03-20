Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 799k

Last year, the "hand-drawn 3D platformer" Ruffy and the Riverside was announced for the Nintendo Switch. In an update, the German indie developer Zockrates Laboratories has now confirmed the game will be coming to "Nintendo Switch(es) on June 26th, 2025".

Make of this what you will, but given Nintendo's Switch 2 is due to arrive at some point before the end of this year, it seems like the wording of the PR is definitely hinting at an eventual release on Nintendo's hybrid successor.

This wouldn't be the first case of this type of teaser - with the team behind Yooka-Replaylee also recently reconfirming it's bringing its remaster to "Nintendo Platforms" and other upcoming games like the Demon Slayer sequel locking in releases for the "Nintendo Switch family of systems".

Of course, the main takeaway here is Ruffy and the Riverside is arriving on 26th June 2025 and will no longer make its original Q1, 2025 release window. Below is a quick summary of what you can expect when Ruffy does land on Nintendo, and you can find out more in our previous story here on Nintendo Life.