Nintendo's Switch Online Playtest Program struggled to contain leaks when it went live last year and it looks like the inventors behind this concept have now been revealed.

According to a new patent doing the rounds, the creative talent leading this playtest includes Yusuke Amano, Tsubasa Sakaguchi, Masaki Wada, and Shinya Yano.

As highlighted by Nintendo Everything, Amano and Sakaguchi directed the first Splatoon game on the Wii U (eventually moving onto Nintendo Labo), and Wada and Yano were the programmers on Ring Fit Adventure. Amano also worked on Splatoon 2's 'Octo Expansion' DLC.

Gameplay footage and detailed descriptions about this playtest were unsurprisingly leaked on social media and video and streaming sites when it went live in October 2024. Nintendo was quick to takedown leaks but was unable to contain them all. In the leadup, it asked participants to "not discuss or disclose" anything about the playtest.

The latest patent discovery also includes an abstract describing how the player character's action is controlled.

When this Switch Online playtest was originally announced, Nintendo mentioned how it would be "performing a test related to a new feature" for Switch Online. If we hear about any other significant updates regarding this playtest, we'll let you know.