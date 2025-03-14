Switch 2 is on the horizon and analysts are predicting it to be the "biggest-ever console launch" in the industry's history as well as the "pricest" Nintendo machine to date.

Bloomberg has spoken to multiple analysts who "regularly communicate the company" and its "software and hardware partners" and it's believed it could come with a price tag of "$400 or more". The US tariffs might also "complicate the picture and pressure Nintendo's margins".

The Toyko-based industry-watcher Serkan Toto expects the system to "sell boatloads" in its opening months regardless of the price - noting how an exciting lineup of games can be expected across the current and next-generation Nintendo systems this year:

“We can expect a great software lineup in year one, from new Mario Kart and 3D Mario after eight years to Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4. There will also be third-party support from day one, most probably including blockbusters like Call of Duty.”

Macquarie Capital analyst Hiroshi Yamashina has also chimed in - suggesting the Switch will be priced between $399 and $449, and Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda estimates it could go as high as $499. Nintendo is believed to have a "first-day inventory" of around "6 million to 8 million" units, which could establish the new hardware as the "biggest console launch ever".

Nintendo is expected to share more details about the price and release date of the Switch 2 during its April broadcast. The latest predictions follow a similar story in February, suggesting the Switch 2 would be about $400.