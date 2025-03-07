Following its recent Metroid Prime statue, First 4 Figures has now officially unveiled a new Spyro: Year of the Dragon skateboard statue.
There are three versions of this statue available including a standard edition $379.99, an exclusive edition for $404.99 and a definitive edition for $499.99. There are also early bird discount offers, allowing you to save some coin. Here's a look at all three, along with some extra details:
Standard Edition
The statue is inspired by the cover art of the PAL version of Spyro™: Year of the Dragon. It showcases Spyro™ stylishly riding a skateboard, with a flame accentuating the scene. The base draws inspiration from a slope found within the skatepark area of the Enchanted Towers realm.
- Spyro™: Year of the Dragon - Spyro™ Skateboard includes:
- Spyro™: Year of the Dragon - Spyro™ Skateboard painted resin statue
- Highly detailed base inspired by the Spyro™: Year of the Dragon art style
- Limited Edition Numbering
- Authentication Card
Exclusive Edition
The Exclusive Edition comes with LED light-up functions on the flame.
- Spyro™: Year of the Dragon - Spyro™ Skateboard (Exclusive Edition) includes:
- Spyro™: Year of the Dragon - Spyro™ Skateboard painted resin statue
- Highly detailed base inspired by the Spyro™: Year of the Dragon art style
- LED light-up functions on the flame (static and animated)
- Limited Edition Numbering
- Authentication Card
Definitive Edition
The Definitive Edition comes with LED light-up functions on the flame. This edition features a larger resin base adorned with blue jewels reminiscent of those found in the Enchanted Towers realm. It also includes Sparx the Dragonfly attached to Spyro™'s tail, mirroring the PAL version's cover art, along with an additional Alex figure.
- Spyro™: Year of the Dragon - Spyro™ Skateboard (Definitive Edition) includes:
- Spyro™: Year of the Dragon - Spyro™ Skateboard painted resin statue
- Highly detailed larger resin base inspired by the Spyro™: Year of the Dragon art style
- LED light-up functions on the flame (static and animated)
- Sparx the Dragonfly attached to Spyro™'s tail
- Comes with an additional Alex figure
- Limited Edition Numbering
- Authentication Card