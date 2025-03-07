Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

Following its recent Metroid Prime statue, First 4 Figures has now officially unveiled a new Spyro: Year of the Dragon skateboard statue.

There are three versions of this statue available including a standard edition $379.99, an exclusive edition for $404.99 and a definitive edition for $499.99. There are also early bird discount offers, allowing you to save some coin. Here's a look at all three, along with some extra details:

Standard Edition

The statue is inspired by the cover art of the PAL version of Spyro™: Year of the Dragon. It showcases Spyro™ stylishly riding a skateboard, with a flame accentuating the scene. The base draws inspiration from a slope found within the skatepark area of the Enchanted Towers realm.

Spyro™: Year of the Dragon - Spyro™ Skateboard includes:

Spyro™: Year of the Dragon - Spyro™ Skateboard painted resin statue

Highly detailed base inspired by the Spyro™: Year of the Dragon art style

Limited Edition Numbering

Authentication Card

Exclusive Edition

The Exclusive Edition comes with LED light-up functions on the flame.

Spyro™: Year of the Dragon - Spyro™ Skateboard (Exclusive Edition) includes:

Spyro™: Year of the Dragon - Spyro™ Skateboard painted resin statue

Highly detailed base inspired by the Spyro™: Year of the Dragon art style

LED light-up functions on the flame (static and animated)

Limited Edition Numbering

Authentication Card

Definitive Edition

The Definitive Edition comes with LED light-up functions on the flame. This edition features a larger resin base adorned with blue jewels reminiscent of those found in the Enchanted Towers realm. It also includes Sparx the Dragonfly attached to Spyro™'s tail, mirroring the PAL version's cover art, along with an additional Alex figure.