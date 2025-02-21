Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

NetEase Games is promoting its upcoming action platformer Rusty Rabbit with a brand new demo for Nintendo Switch.

This demo allows you to play through the beginning of Stamp's adventure, with save data carrying over to the full release when it launches on 17th April 2025. Here's a bit more about what you can expect:

"In the demo, you'll hop on your trusty mech Junkster and explore the first level of Smokestack Mountain—the Upper Factory—to experience the basics of rust digging. You'll also meet Stamp's allies (?), the BBs. Beware, these cute furry fellows will never stop trying to recruit you, the veteran rust digger, to their gang of misfits!"

You can learn more about this new Metroidvania-style game in our original post. This demo release follows Switch demos for Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age and The Hundred Line: Last Defence Academy.