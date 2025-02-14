At the end of last year, Falcom announced that it was working on a Switch remaster of the 2012 PS Vita title Ys Memoire: Memories of Celceta (in Japan, at least). Well, what do you know, that very remaster now has a release date of 22nd May 2025 (thanks, Gematsu).

Yes, this one isn't confirmed for a Western release at the time of writing, but seeing how Oath in Felghana ended up getting localised around two years after its Japanese release, we'd wager that it will get an international launch at some point in the future.

Memories of Celceta sees you play as Adol Christin, a young, neon-haired protagonist who has lost his memory — we know, what are the odds? In an attempt to get it back, Adol sets out into the mysterious Forest of Celceta, a great woodland realm from which few have ever returned, partnered with his band of equally smooth-skinned companions who claim to have known him in the past.

If it all sounds very much like something you've seen before, that's because it probably is. That said, our friends over at Push Square liked the original Vita release back in 2014, and this remaster comes with a newly arranged soundtrack for even more musical charm.

Here's a closer look at what to expect from the Japanese release via the Falcom website:

The physical Japanese release comes with reversible cover art and a two-disc soundtrack CD for ￥4,840 from the Falcom Shop.

We had a great time with Oath in Felghana earlier this year, calling it "an excellent reminder that sometimes less is more" in our review. While we'll have to stick to the PS Vita (or PS4, or PC) to play Memories of Celceta out West for the time being, our fingers are crossed that the Switch version will come our way soon enough.