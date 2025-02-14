I didn't see much of Gundam SEED, but what little I did see of it, I did like it. I might just check this out, especially if Lacus Clyne is in it.

But what would be REALLY neat is if they remastered all of the Neon Genesis Evangelion games, gave them English translations, and released them here in the West. Not just the N64 game (which was a fighting game), but also the RPG games (such as those for the PS2), and especially the visual novels (like Girlfriend of Steel, Girlfriend of Steel 2nd, Shinji Ikari Raising Project, and Ayanami Raising Project), Battle Orchestra, and more.

Furthermore, bring back the voice actors from the ADV Films dub (Spike Spencer as Shinji Ikari, Tiffany Grant as Asuka Langley Soryu, Amanda Winn-Lee as Rei Ayanami, Allison Keith as Misato Katsuragi, etc.) to do an official English Dub of the games. That would make me happy in so many ways. Those games would definitely be Day 1 purchases for me, especially if they can bring the original English voice cast back!