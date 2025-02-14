If you're looking for more Gundam action on the Switch, you might be interested in the upcoming release Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Remastered.
This game originally made its debut on the PlayStation Vita in 2012 as a Japan exclusive and Bandai Namco today confirmed the remaster will be getting a worldwide English release on 22nd May 2025 for the Switch and PC.
"Year 70 of the cosmic era, the war began with the bloody Valentine tradegy, the fated battle returns. Cosmic era 71 - 73 - the history of Mobile Suit Gundamn SEED Battle Destiny returns - fully remastered.
Returning fans can look forward to enhanced maps and graphics, over 100 mobile suits "redesigned with high-resolution model textures", redesigned UI menus, as well as new lock-on modes and controller settings for "smoother gameplay".