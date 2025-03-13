If you cast your mind back to last year's arrival of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in cinemas, you might remember that SEGA created an all-new Genesis cart as a neat bit of promotion. The cart itself didn't contain anything too special (character images, posters and a small minigame), but it was a working cart and it was rare. So you know what that means...

Yep, one of these promotional carts has now popped up on eBay with an eye-watering $28,000 price tag attached. The seller, grj409, is also accepting a "best offer" if that beefy listing isn't hit, though something tells us that our humble bid of a fiver won't cut it.

In the item description, the seller describes the cart as "a grail in the Sonic community," with only 150 copies known to have been made. The cart comes complete in-box (and it is quite the box), with all of the promotional gubbins thrown in for good measure and it's listed as a "Brand New" condition despite a liiitle tear you can see on the box corner in one of the photos.

It's quite the display piece, for sure, but there's something about that $28,000 that's putting us off a little. Maybe it's those three zeros on the end. Who knows? Either way, here's a snap from the listing so you can see the bundle for yourself:

The cart was initially distributed exclusively to content creators in November 2024, before a handful of them cropped up as prizes in the film's tie-in '12 Hours of Sonic' giveaway. The above listing gives no indication of where the seller procured the item, but it's certainly a rare find — albeit one that we'll never, ever be able to afford.