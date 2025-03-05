A Flamin' Hot Cheeto shaped like Pokémon's Charizard has sold for a mind-boggling $87,840 at a recent auction on Goldin (thanks, Polygon).

Yes, the 'Cheetozard' started off at $250 before receiving a staggering 60 bids from auctioneers before ending on 2nd March 2025 with a winning bid of $72,000 (with the buyer's premium bringing it up to $87,840).

The Cheeto has supposedly not been modified to look like Charizard and had formed that way naturally, and yes, while we do concede that it does look like the iconic fire-type Pokémon, it seems utterly baffling to us that there are folks out there who would willingly pay the equivalent of roughly 250 Switch OLED consoles for a single Cheeto. A Cheeto!

Apparently, however, this isn't even the priciest Cheeto to be sold at auction. That particular accomplishment was achieved by a Harambe-shaped Cheeto back in 2017, selling for a ridiculous $99,900. However, according to the seller, the buyer actually backed out at the last minute, so maybe 'Cheetozard' is the record-holder after all.

Look, we love Cheetos. Love 'em. But crikey, if it's this easy to make a bit of extra cash, we'll be thinking twice before shoving them into our gobs the next time we buy a pack. Maybe we can find one that looks like Mewtwo, or Lickitung?

Either way, maybe stock up on a few packs of Cheetos next time you're doing the weekly Big Shop. You could discover a potential gold mine.