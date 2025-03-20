Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 799k

If you're anything like us, you probably spent a fair amount of time soaking up the 3D vibes of Pokémon Stadium in the early 2000s. This was the franchise's first foray into the third dimension and, at the time, it was mind-blowing. Charizard? With depth? Is this the future? But no matter how long we played, some features remained hidden to us. That is, until today.

You see, today we stumbled across this informative YouTube Short from D0UBLESLAP, which promised to show us "secret animations" from our beloved Pokémon Stadium — and that it did.

As it turns out, there is a handful of actions in the game that your chosen 'mon will only pull off when using Mimic (the move that lets your fighter recreate an attack not usually at their disposal). Some of these animations are little more than a subtle tweak to their originator — Nidoking using Stomp is just an extra section on its Double Kick animation, for example — but some are rather more drastic.

The above video showcases two unique animations that are reserved only for select Mimic moves: Pikachu using a Psychic attack, and Venusaur using Earthquake. We won't give away exactly what the hidden animations hold here, but rest assured, they're well worth watching if you fancy a giggle.

Pokémon Stadium has hardly been the most lucrative spin-off for the series in the years since its launch, spawning just the one sequel in 2001, though the recently-announced Pokémon Champions looks like it might fill the gap with its battle-focused gameplay. That one was announced during the Pokémon Presents showcase last month, but we're still without a release date for the time being.