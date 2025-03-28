To go out with a bang, Shigeru Miyamoto announced the new mobile app Nintendo Today! during the latest Switch Direct.

In case you missed it, this free app has now officially gone live on Android and iOS devices and is available to "anyone with a Nintendo account". It's Nintendo's way of keeping fans up to date on the latest happenings in the world of Nintendo, with daily game-related news, calendar and game release notifications, artwork, comics, and even fun facts about Nintendo series.

"Get updates on all things Nintendo! Whether it's news about the Nintendo Switch™ 2 system and video games, info about your favorite characters, or videos and comic strips—you'll get personalized fun every day."

We've had a quick look and when you boot up the app for the first time you're asked to pick a Nintendo theme and select some of your favourite Nintendo franchises. If you go a bit deeper into the app, you can activate notifications for Nintendo's mobile titles, Nintendo Alarmo, Nintendo Music, and Switch Online game updates.

You can also add a widget to your mobile home screen to get all the latest updates from the app and customise your background with a themed wallpaper.