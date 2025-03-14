We are mere days away from the official release of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition on 20th March and now, as has been the case with so many first-party releases during the Switch generation, the game has reportedly leaked online.

That's according to a new moderator post on the XCX subreddit, warning that the game has been dumped online, and users won't be allowed to share any further chatter about its new content until launch day.

Being a remake of a Wii U game, you might assume that there's not all that much to be 'spoiled' this time around, but from what we've seen so far... there is. Nintendo has been very keen to flag XCX: Definitive Edition's bonus story content since its reveal, and with theories circulating around wider-franchise narratives, we're sure that there will be plenty of surprises that you might not want to discover before launch.

So, get those keywords muted and be careful out there, folks, who knows where a story spoiler might crop up?

There's a little under a week to go before we can all officially get our hands on Nintendo's latest, and from what we've played so far, it's shaping up to be something special. "Xenoblade Chronicles X is a very special game, a game we've been dying to see come to Switch," we said in our hands-on preview, "and so far it seems the overhaul and tweaks that have been made are giving us an experience that's beyond what we thought it could be".