Last month, Nintendo announced it would be discontinuing the My Nintendo Gold Points program, with it no longer possible to earn these points after a certain date.

In case you missed this, Nintendo has issued a reminder on social media ahead of the big day next week on 24th March 2025 (or 25th March depending on your location). While you'll no longer be able to receive Gold Points from purchases, there will still be other ways to earn points:

"The awarding of "Gold Points" in the My Nintendo Point Program will end on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 1:30 PM. After the end date and time, Gold Points will no longer be awarded for purchases. However, Gold Points may be awarded for a certain period of time after the end date and time."

You can read the fine details about this in our previous post and also via the FAQ on Nintendo's official customer support page.

Although Gold Points are being phased out, Nintendo has clarified they can still be redeemed for a maximum of 12 months after you've earned them (including beyond the March cut-off date). It's also been confirmed Platinum Points aren't going anywhere and will still continue to be available beyond this date.

"We thank you for supporting the My Nintendo Rewards program, and hope you will continue to enjoy the other features of the program."

In some related news, it seems Nintendo won't be allowing fans to use Game Vouchers on Switch 2 exclusives. This was confirmed on the official voucher website last month.