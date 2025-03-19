Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 799k

Square Enix has officially launched its latest sale on the eShop, slashing prices on a boatload of fantastic RPGs.

Now, this sale technically kicked off last week, though Square has only now started to go ham on its publicity (including a wonderful ad starring Ben Starr) thanks to it finally being live on all platforms. Fortunately, you have until 25th March to make the most of the savings, so there's still plenty of time to pick up a discount or two.

According to the above trailer, there are over 200 games included in the sale across all platforms, many of which are discounted on both the North American and European eShops. We'd be here all day if we started to run down every game available in every region, but we've assembled the following table to give you a taste of the savings on offer, with the games accompanied by their GBP/USD sale price.

And if any of the following take your fancy and you want to pick up some eShop credit before diving in, you can head over to our store or check out the following link to keep yourself covered.

So, do any of the above take your fancy? Let us know what you've got your eye on in the comments.