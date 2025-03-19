Square Enix has officially launched its latest sale on the eShop, slashing prices on a boatload of fantastic RPGs.

Now, this sale technically kicked off last week, though Square has only now started to go ham on its publicity (including a wonderful ad starring Ben Starr) thanks to it finally being live on all platforms. Fortunately, you have until 25th March to make the most of the savings, so there's still plenty of time to pick up a discount or two.

According to the above trailer, there are over 200 games included in the sale across all platforms, many of which are discounted on both the North American and European eShops. We'd be here all day if we started to run down every game available in every region, but we've assembled the following table to give you a taste of the savings on offer, with the games accompanied by their GBP/USD sale price.

And if any of the following take your fancy and you want to pick up some eShop credit before diving in, you can head over to our store or check out the following link to keep yourself covered.

Game Discount Sale Price (GBP/USD)
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition 60% £6.39 / $7.99
Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion 50% £24.99 / $24.99
Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince 40% £29.99 / $23.99
Dragon Quest Treasures 50% £24.99 / $29.99
FANTASIAN Neo Dimension 25% £37.49 / $37.49
Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle 30% £45.49 / $52.49
Final Fantasy IX 60% £6.79 / $8.39
Final Fantasy VII 60% £5.11 / $6.39
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered 60% £6,39 / $7.99
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster 60% £17.99 / $19.99
Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD 60% £10 / $11.99
Harvestella 50% £24.99 / $29.99
KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud 60% £31.99 / $35.99
Legend of Mana 60% £9.99 / $11.99
Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection 60% £13.19 / $15.99
Life is Strange: Double Exposure 40% £29.99 / $29.99
Life is Strange: True Colors 70% £14.99 / $17.99
Little Goody Two Shoes 40% £8.99 / $11.99
NEO: The World Ends With You 60% £19.99 / $23.99
NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition 50% £17.49 / $19.99
Octopath Traveler 60% £19.99 / $23.99
Octopath Traveler II 50% £24.99 / $29.99
PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo 40% £9.59 / $11.99
PowerWash Simulator 30% £13.99 / $17.49
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven 30% £34.99 / $34.99
Star Ocean: The Second Story R 40% £26.99 / $29.99
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line 50% £24.99 / $24.99
Trials of Mana 60% £17.99 / $19.99
Voice of Cards Trilogy 50% £19.99 / $24.99
World of Final Fantasy MAXIMA 60% £13.99 / $15.99

So, do any of the above take your fancy? Let us know what you've got your eye on in the comments.