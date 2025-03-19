Square Enix has officially launched its latest sale on the eShop, slashing prices on a boatload of fantastic RPGs.
Now, this sale technically kicked off last week, though Square has only now started to go ham on its publicity (including a wonderful ad starring Ben Starr) thanks to it finally being live on all platforms. Fortunately, you have until 25th March to make the most of the savings, so there's still plenty of time to pick up a discount or two.
According to the above trailer, there are over 200 games included in the sale across all platforms, many of which are discounted on both the North American and European eShops. We'd be here all day if we started to run down every game available in every region, but we've assembled the following table to give you a taste of the savings on offer, with the games accompanied by their GBP/USD sale price.
And if any of the following take your fancy and you want to pick up some eShop credit before diving in, you can head over to our store or check out the following link to keep yourself covered.
So, do any of the above take your fancy? Let us know what you've got your eye on in the comments.
Comments 8
I'm very tempted by Dragon Quest Monsters. They first permanently reduced the price of that game and now are taking 40% off the reduced price, so it's 60% off the original price. I really enjoyed the demo.
Plus, last chance to get gold points so It's a good week to buy a game.
Nice, happy for those who don't have these titles and are interested in getting them digitally - personally, I already have most of these and the remaining ones I'd like to get physically (although I might get some of the digital-only ones I'm still missing)!
I played through both NEO The World Ends With You and Octopath over the past year, and they are both very good. I would recommend them.
Not seeing Various Daylife in this list, but it IS for sale, and let me tell you... I was pleasantly surprised!
For anyone who really liked Final Fantasy : Crystal Chronicles - My Life as a King ; You are going to like this game as well.
Disclaimer: I really love low stakes fantasy stories. This game is almost more "slice of life" than it is adventure, but that's the way I like it. This game kind of made me hope they did a remaster of FF:CC-MLaaK, but this is also a really nice game to play.
I think it also has some similarities to Miitopia, at least gameplay-wise.
all i want is to try chrono trigger, square! 😔
I'm kind of tempted to pick up Final Fantasy XII but between having an in-progress playthrough of Xenoblade 2 I need to get back to and having just bought WWE 2K25 and Luigi's Mansion 2 I'm probably going to wait, it's on sale all the time anyway.
That video could have used more Octopath Traveler.
@FishyS wait wut? Sounds a bit fishy. What were the original prices?
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...