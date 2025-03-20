One of 2024's absolute best games came in the form of Persona 3 Reload from Atlus. A remake of the 2006 entry Persona 3, it sadly didn't grace the Nintendo Switch, but we remain relatively confident (hopeful?) that Atlus will launch it on the upcoming Switch 2.

Now, however, it seems like a remake of Persona 4 is also imminent, thanks to the discovery of a website domain by YouTuber @ScrambledFaz (thanks, Insider Gaming). The domain in question – 'p4re.jp' – was registered on 20th March 2025 and seems to heavily imply that 'Persona 4 Reload' may well be a real thing.





2 years ago, p3re. jp was registered. 3 months later Persona 3 Reload was revealed p4re. jp was registered a few hours ago.2 years ago, p3re. jp was registered. 3 months later Persona 3 Reload was revealed pic.twitter.com/FjuhAkr76q March 20, 2025

To back this up, ScrambledFaz states that the website domain for Persona 3 Reload – 'p3re. jp' – was also registered two years ago in March, with a full reveal occurring just three months later. It remains to be seen whether an announcement for 'Persona 4 Reload' will arrive quite so soon after the third entry, but it seems like Atlus is almost certainly cooking up something special.

Again, since we don't even have Persona 3 Reload on the Switch, we're well and truly in speculation territory at the moment. Given the support that Atlus has given to Nintendo's console over the years (including ports of Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal), however, it seems likely that we can expect ports of both P3R and P4R on the Switch 2.

Fingers crossed, anyway.