Square Enix has announced it will be releasing a two-in-one physical Switch collection for Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II.

According to Square Enix Asia's Facebook page, this bundle will be made available on 2nd April 2025.

It's currently listed on select websites like Playasia and includes English language support. It's also noted how both games are apparently on the one cartridge with "no downloads" required.

Here's a look at the Switch box art:

A digital bundle including both Octopath Traveler games is also available on the Switch eShop for $74.99 USD (or the regional equivalent).