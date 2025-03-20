Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 799k

Nintendo and professional MLB team Seattle Mariners have had a longstanding connection for a while now, with ex-CEO Hiroshi Yamauchi owning nearly 50% of shares when Nintendo of America bought the team back in 1992.

Though ownership hasn't sat with Nintendo since 2016 (with the firm retaining a 10% share following the sale), the pair still share a lot of love, and this will be demonstrated in the upcoming season with new Nintendo patches adorning the Seattle Mariners jerseys, as showcased in the video above.

What's particularly interesting is that although the regular Nintendo logo is being used for the home jersey, the Switch 2 logo has been slapped onto the away jersey, giving the new console a bit of a nod ahead of its impending launch later this year. We'll be honest, we're not overly keen on how it looks compared to the regular logo, but still, it's pretty neat.





We are excited to expand our long-standing relationship with @NintendoAmerica , with jerseys featuring Nintendo at home and Nintendo Switch 2 on the road. pic.twitter.com/okPP5QipeE March 20, 2025

Fans can check out the jersey in action for the first time on the upcoming Opening Day on 27th March when the Seattle Mariners take on the Athletics at T-Mobile Park.

It makes sense for Nintendo to get its name out there even more this year, especially given that the company will be launching the highly-anticipated Switch 2. With theme parks and movies capturing the attention of fans worldwide, this is just yet another way for Nintendo to draw in some extra eyes.

It's really cool though, and it makes us want to own one of those jerseys for ourselves. Now, we just need the Mariner Moose to dress up as Mario or something...