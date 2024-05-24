Nintendo has announced plans to open a second Official Store in the USA.

The company will be opening a brick-and-mortar shop in San Francisco, specifically in the iconic Union Square, deemed the "teeming commercial hub of the city". Currently, the store is scheduled to open in 2025, with more details to be revealed in the future.

Here's the full official statement from Nintendo:

"Nintendo of America today announced plans to open an official store in San Francisco’s iconic Union Square, providing a way for a wide range of visitors from near and far to experience the world of Nintendo, its products, and characters.

The store, called Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO, will open in 2025 as the second official location in the US, joining the store in New York City. Please stay tuned for more information as the new store opening approaches."

It's amazing to think that this is only the second store the company has opened in America. The first is famously based in New York City, and regularly holds launch-day events for major Nintendo releases. The San Francisco store gives those on the West Coast a chance to check out Nintendo goodies without taking a trip all the way to the East Coast.

2025 is looking like a big year for Nintendo, not just in the video game space. While the Switch 2 will at least be revealed "within this fiscal year", Universal Orlando will also be getting its own Super Nintendo World next year. Seems like the right time to open a new store, then.