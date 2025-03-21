The Entertainment Software Association has this week announced a new "cross-industry effort" known as the Accessible Games Initiative and Nintendo of America will be one of the five founding members.

Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Google and Ubisoft will be joining Nintendo. The goal is to provide "clear information" about the accessibility features available within video games.

The PR goes into more detail about this, explaining how the initiative is set to launch with 24 "tags" - all featuring clear criteria. For example, some tags could highlight games with "clear text, large and clear subtitles, narrated menus, stick inversion, save anytime" and other handy details.

"Nintendo of America will be introducing these tags in the future. As publishers opt into adding support for the Accessible Games Initiative tags, players will be able to find them in the My Nintendo Store."

This will help provide players, and consumers in general, more information about features in video games before they purchase them.

Additional companies have already jumped on board with this initiative including Amazon Games, Riot Games, Square Enix and Warner Bros. Games. ESA's president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis added how this was an "industry-wide pursuit" to help more people experience the "power of play":

"Tens of millions of Americans have a disability and often face barriers to experiencing the joy and connection that comes with playing video games. We are immensely proud to announce the Accessible Games Initiative in partnership with industry leaders. This initiative demonstrates how impactful we can be when we work together in our industry-wide pursuit of helping more people experience the power of play."

What do you think about this initiative and Nintendo's involvement? Let us know in the comments.