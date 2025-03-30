The Zelda live-action movie this week locked in a 26th March 2027 release date and some new information has now emerged.

According to Production List - a film and television production tracking service - The Legend of Zelda movie will be shot in New Zealand between 4th November 2025 and 7th April 2026.

The same website has also shared a basic description of the movie:

"A live-action adaptation of the video game franchise. ‘The Legend of Zelda’ follows Link, a young warrior destined to protect the magical kingdom of Hyrule from the forces of darkness. The land is under threat from Ganon, a ruthless warlord who seeks the Triforce—an ancient relic said to grant limitless power. To stop him, Link must embark on a perilous journey, battling monstrous creatures, exploring treacherous dungeons, and solving intricate puzzles to uncover sacred artifacts that can aid him in his quest."

Adding to this is an update from Daniel Richtman (known for movie news and scoops), who says the casting for Link, Zelda, Ganon and Impa has already been decided with other roles to be finalised by August this year.

This source also claims the main actors have been locked in to shoot three movies (aka a trilogy) over the space of six years.