It’s been a big week in the world of Dragon Ball with the final episode of the new anime Dragon Ball Daima airing.

Timed in with this is a new trailer for part one of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Daima – Adventure through the Demon Realm Pack. This DLC will be arriving in Summer 2025 (between July and September 2025) and will be followed by the second part between January and March 2026.

This new DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot retraces the steps of the anime series, which sees Goku and his friends set out to the Demon Realm after they're transformed into children by the Supreme King Gomah. So, if you’ve watched the anime, you should know what to expect.

“The DLC will bring players on an adventure into a whole new world they will get to explore, recreating the Third Demon Realm, including the floating islands and mysterious Skyseed plants that dot the land. Incarnating Goku, and helped by Supreme Kai, Glorio and Panzy, they will be immersed in this thrilling new journey and relive the DAIMA story! Goku’s friends will help throughout the adventures with their support skills and Z combo. Players can also expect a new battle experience thanks to the introduction of elements unique to the DLC such as the Power Pole or the new form of Goku (mini) Super Saiyan.”

The Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Daima DLC bundle is available from the Switch eShop for $34.99 USD and also includes some bonus items. If you haven't played this game already, there's also a demo available on the Switch eShop.

These Daima-related updates mark a year since the passing of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, who was also behind the artwork in video games like Dragon Quest and Chrono Trigger. In some other Dragon Ball news, Dragon Ball: The Breakers recently launched its eighth season with Golden Frieza joining the roster as a raider.