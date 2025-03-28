Update [ ]: Well folks, we're blushing quite profusely now. As pointed out, the My Nintendo app is indeed real, albeit only available in Japan at the time of writing. We sincerely apologise if we caused any confusion here!

The app's icon being present in the screenshots from Nintendo Today does still raise a few questions, however. Is it possible Nintendo might bring it over to the West, or is it, as covered below, merely a placeholder to facilitate a fancy screenshot?

Anyway, it's business as usual for the time being - we're juggling quite a few balls at the moment, so again, we apologise for the slip up!

Original Story: Nintendo dropped a load of new surprises as part of its latest Direct presentation, including a brand-new mobile app called 'Nintendo Today!'.

In it, the app describes how to set up one of its two widgets on your phone homescreen, and it's here that we can see something quite interesting. In the accompanying screenshots, an app icon for 'My Nintendo' can be seen in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Now, it's possible that this could just be something that Nintendo cooked up for the sole purpose of creating a realistic looking phone screen, utilising a 'fake' icon to go alongside the real icons for Nintendo Today, Nintendo Switch Online, and Nintendo Music.

If it's not fake, though, then we could be looking at yet another app from Nintendo in the near future; one that allows you to access My Nintendo directly through your phone.

Hopefully Nintendo will be able to shed some light on this particular mystery soon; perhaps during its upcoming Switch 2 Direct..? Nah, just focus on the new console please, Nintendo.