Remember when The Super Mario Bros. Movie took the world by storm with Bowser's heart-felt love song 'Peaches'? Yeah, we never really saw the appeal either, but if you have Jack Black in your movie, you're contractually obliged to write him a song. Probably.

Surprise, surprise, the Minecraft Movie is no exception. The Warner Bros. music label, WaterTower Music, has today released a lyric video for a new song, 'I Feel Alive', featuring vocals from, you guessed it, Jack Black.

It's a catchy little tune — one we would be willing to bet will play over clips of Black and co-star Jason Momoa aggressively shredding guitars in the credits — but come on, Jack Black could do this stuff in his sleep. Now that we're thinking about it, we struggle to remember the last time we watched a Jack Black film where he didn't sing a song like this...

Ah well, while we doubt 'I Feel Alive' will capture the internet's hearts to quite the same extent as 'Peaches', we'll get to see it in action when Minecraft arrives in cinemas on 4th April.