The Switch Direct this week gave Nintendo's popular Mii avatar a new lease on life with not only a cameo in the 'virtual game card' trailer but also the announcement of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream - the first new entry in the Tomodachi Life series in over ten years.

Although the trailer for this upcoming Switch release kept things brief, Mii fans have spotted one major update on the customisation front. It seems the avatar, first introduced during the Wii generation, now have ears and it looks like you'll even be able to choose from different types of ears. Fans of Nintendo's Mii were just as quick to highlight this on social media:

For the 'virtual game card' trailer, Nintendo showcased part of this new feature with the existing Mii (without ears). All of this though has given Mii supporters renewed hopes Nintendo will carry over Mii (and this Mii update) to the Switch 2 generation.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is due out for the Switch (yes, Nintendo's original hybrid system) next year in 2026. Thankfully, Nintendo has confirmed backwards compatibility for the Switch 2, so you should be able to play it on the new system as well.