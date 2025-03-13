After last week's stellar debut, you might have assumed that Monster Hunter Wilds sales would have slowed down a little in Japan. Slow down they have, but Capcom's latest is still a long way from having its throne usurped.

According to Famitsu's latest numbers, Wilds shifted an additional 101,058 on PS5 in its second week, keeping it firmly in pole position. That's despite an admirable effort from Suikoden I & II HD Remaster, which managed to sell 38,884 on Switch and 10,482 on PS5 in its chart debut — in any other week, that might have even secured the win.

The rest of the chart is full of familiar Switch faces, while last week's silver medalist, Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection, has dropped down to tenth.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (3rd - 9th Mar) Total Unit Sales 1 Monster Hunter Wilds PS5 101,058 702,237 2

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Switch 38,884 NEW 3 Suikoden I & II HD Remaster PS5 10,482 NEW 4 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 9,969 1,219,776 5 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Switch 8,531 225,112 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 8,249 6,277,413 7 Minecraft Switch 6,347 3,827,112 8 Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Switch 4,266 5,533,679 9 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 4,256 8,085,422 10 Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection Switch 3,648 53,510

Much like last week, those booming Monster Hunter Wilds sales have secured the PS5 a place at the top spot of the hardware chart once again, with the Switch OLED following in second.

Combining the Switch and PS5's respective SKUs still leans things in Sony's favour, with the PS5 sales adding up to 52,520 and the Switch coming in with 37,841. Let's see whether Xenoblade can shake things up in a couple of weeks.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:

Position Console Unit Sales (3rd - 9th Mar) Total Unit Sales 1 PlayStation 5 37,373 5,587,488 2 Switch OLED Model 24,944 8,852,807 3 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 9,416 953,520 4 Switch Lite 8,716 6,482,607 5 PlayStation 5 Pro 5,731 177,969 6 Switch 4,181 20,071,010 7 Xbox Series S 471 333,097 8 Xbox Series X Digital Edition 45 19,934 9 Xbox Series X 43 319,562 10 PlayStation 4 22 7,929,317

