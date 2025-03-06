When you look at PS5 sales on a worldwide scale, there's no denying that Sony's latest hardware family is doing very well. Over in Japan, however, the console has struggled to dethrone the Nintendo Switch, consistently selling significantly fewer units on a weekly basis.

That changes this week with the recent launch of Monster Hunter Wilds. Since Capcom's latest flagship title isn't available on Switch, it seems fans have no other choice but to grab a PS5 (what, you think folks in Japan would buy an Xbox? Pah!), causing the console to shoot up the hardware charts.

Looking at the game specifically, the PS5 version sold a staggering 601,179 units during its debut week. The Xbox version, predictably, didn't enter the top ten charts at all. Meanwhile, Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection managed to snag the silver medal with 49,862 sales on Nintendo Switch; an admirable performance that on any other week would no doubt see it at number one.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (17th - 23rd Feb) Total Unit Sales 1 Monster Hunter Wilds PS5 601,179 NEW 2

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection Switch 49,862 NEW 3 Wizardry: The Five Ordeals Switch 11,299 NEW 4 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 10,746 1,209,807 5 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Switch 10,418 216,581 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 10,062 6,269,164 7 Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii PS5 9,389 77,608 8 Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii PS4 7,545 44,487 9 Okayu Nyumu! Switch 5.932 NEW 10 Minecraft Switch 5,047 3,820,765

So yes, as we mentioned earlier, the PlayStation 5 has stormed into the lead thanks to the launch of Monster Hunter Wilds. Together, all three PS5 SKUs managed a total of 108,978 units sold, while the Switch family lagged behind with 45,189. That's certainly not a bad number, mind you, and even with Capcom's monumental launch stealing some of its thunder, Switch sales are still more or less on par with recent weeks.

Xbox, meanwhile... Ahh, Xbox... 721 sales. Oh dear.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:

Position Console Unit Sales (17th - 23rd Feb) Total Unit Sales 1 PlayStation 5 75,070 5,550,115 2 Switch OLED Model 30,112 8,827,863 3 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 26,362 944,104 4 Switch Lite 11,094 6,473,891 5 PlayStation 5 Pro 7,546 172,238 6 Switch 3,983 20,066,829 7 Xbox Series S 640 332,626 8 Xbox Series X Digital Edition 46 19,889 9 Xbox Series X 35 319,519 10 PlayStation 4 20 7,929,295

< Previous charts