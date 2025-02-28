Yesterday's Pokémon chatter meant that we had to put Famitsu's Japanese charts on the backburner for a minute, but fear not, here they are!

It has been a big one for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, with SEGA's latest wacky RPG claiming the top two spots in its debut week as PS5 and PS4 sales (or should that be 'sails'?) combined for a little over 105,000 units.

The rest of the top ten is a Switch-fest, with Donkey Kong Country Returns HD still hanging in there in third, followed by old favourites like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party Jamboree and Nintendo Switch Sports. It Takes Two has also popped back into the top 10, presumably as Split Fiction excitement continues to grow.

Sales are still pretty sluggish on the whole, but we're sure Xenoblade will arrive with a bang next month, and then April's Switch 2 news might reignite some fires.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (17th - 23rd Feb) Total Unit Sales 1 Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii PS5 68,219 NEW 2

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii PS4 36,942 NEW 3 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Switch 10,714 206,163 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 10,418 6,259,102 5 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 9,988 1,199,061 6 Nintendo Switch Sports Switch 4,659 1,551,593 7 Minecraft Switch 4,424 3,815,718 8 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 3,855 8,077,233 9 It Takes Two Switch 3,359 125,648 10 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Switch 2,932 5,526,005

It's a veeery standard picture on the hardware front this week as sales continue to slow through the relative dry spell that we still find ourselves in. The three Switch SKUs combined for 39,172, and the PS5 units totalled in at 13,556.

Maybe Monster Hunter Wilds will move things in Sony's favour in the coming weeks. Who knows? If only there was some big Switch news around the corner to get us all excited, eh?

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:

Position Console Unit Sales (17th - 23rd Feb) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch OLED 27,306 8,797,751 2 Switch Lite 8,394 6,462,797 3 PlayStation 5 6,602 5,475,045 4 PlayStation 5 Pro 5,205 164,692 5 Switch 3,472 20,062,846 6 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 1,749 917,742 7 Xbox Series S 1,300 331,986 8 Xbox Series X - Digital Edition 156 19,843 9 Xbox Series X 79 319,484 10 PlayStation 4 22 7,929,275

< Previous charts