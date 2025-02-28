Yesterday's Pokémon chatter meant that we had to put Famitsu's Japanese charts on the backburner for a minute, but fear not, here they are!
It has been a big one for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, with SEGA's latest wacky RPG claiming the top two spots in its debut week as PS5 and PS4 sales (or should that be 'sails'?) combined for a little over 105,000 units.
The rest of the top ten is a Switch-fest, with Donkey Kong Country Returns HD still hanging in there in third, followed by old favourites like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party Jamboree and Nintendo Switch Sports. It Takes Two has also popped back into the top 10, presumably as Split Fiction excitement continues to grow.
Sales are still pretty sluggish on the whole, but we're sure Xenoblade will arrive with a bang next month, and then April's Switch 2 news might reignite some fires.
For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:
It's a veeery standard picture on the hardware front this week as sales continue to slow through the relative dry spell that we still find ourselves in. The three Switch SKUs combined for 39,172, and the PS5 units totalled in at 13,556.
Maybe Monster Hunter Wilds will move things in Sony's favour in the coming weeks. Who knows? If only there was some big Switch news around the corner to get us all excited, eh?
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (17th - 23rd Feb)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch OLED
|27,306
|8,797,751
|2
|Switch Lite
|
8,394
|6,462,797
|3
|PlayStation 5
|6,602
|5,475,045
|4
|PlayStation 5 Pro
|5,205
|164,692
|
5
|
Switch
|
3,472
|20,062,846
|
6
|PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|1,749
|917,742
|
7
|
Xbox Series S
|1,300
|331,986
|
8
|Xbox Series X - Digital Edition
|156
|19,843
|
9
|Xbox Series X
|79
|319,484
|
10
|PlayStation 4
|
22
|7,929,275